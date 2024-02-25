Mariner LLC Buys 50,335 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $87.15.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

