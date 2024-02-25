Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Republic Services stock opened at $184.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $185.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

