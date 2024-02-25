Mariner LLC Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

