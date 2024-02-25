Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.34% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $102.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

