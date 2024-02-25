Mariner LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GJUN opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

