Mariner LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,912 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.47 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

