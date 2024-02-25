Mariner LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

