Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock worth $20,723,970. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,058.02 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $962.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

