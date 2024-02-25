Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 1.94% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $110.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

