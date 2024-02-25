Mariner LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $220.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

