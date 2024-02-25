Mariner LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

