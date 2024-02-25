Mariner LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

