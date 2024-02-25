Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Centene by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $5,071,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 101,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

