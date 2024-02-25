Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 24.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

