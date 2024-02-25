Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 237.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,499 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 114,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.