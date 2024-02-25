Mariner LLC Sells 101,896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,896 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

