Mariner LLC Sells 24,066 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of F5 worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,987. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

