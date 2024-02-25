Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $252.12

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $252.12 and last traded at $251.07, with a volume of 102091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.75 and its 200 day moving average is $212.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,976 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,822. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

