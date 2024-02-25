Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $107.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $157.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 146.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.