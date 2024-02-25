Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $550.84 and last traded at $548.10, with a volume of 58328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $548.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.82 and a 200 day moving average of $464.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.