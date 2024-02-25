MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $77,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

NYSE:MXL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

