MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Shares Down 22.2%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 891,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 986% from the average daily volume of 82,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MedX Health Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0018766 EPS for the current year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

