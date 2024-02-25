Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.04. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$14.53 and a one year high of C$20.77.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

