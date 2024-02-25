Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Cut by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

MMSI opened at $79.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

View Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.