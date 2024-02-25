Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

