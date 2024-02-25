Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.