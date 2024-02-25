Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $15.91 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 220.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.