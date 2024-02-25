Mineral Resources Limited (MALRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 10th

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Mineral Resources Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $41.05 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $61.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.
About Mineral Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.