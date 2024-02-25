Mineral Resources Limited (MALRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 10th

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $41.05 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $61.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

