Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.71).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.73. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 147 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.