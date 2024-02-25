Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.71).
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.