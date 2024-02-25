Mizuho Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $189.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.69. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

