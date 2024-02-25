Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.61) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.69.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

