Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Up 20.9%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) was up 20.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 352,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 82,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAU shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAU

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$138.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.