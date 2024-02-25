Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $297.20

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.20 and last traded at $294.89, with a volume of 20255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,667,908.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,910 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,351. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

