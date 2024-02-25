Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.78% of Morphic worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 106.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $166,067.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $35.30 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

