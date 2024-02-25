Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Mplx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MPLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.