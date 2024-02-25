MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

