MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.13% from the stock’s previous close.
MYCELX Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95. MYCELX Technologies has a one year low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.69.
About MYCELX Technologies
