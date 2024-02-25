MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.13% from the stock’s previous close.

MYCELX Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95. MYCELX Technologies has a one year low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.69.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

