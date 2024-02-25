Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

