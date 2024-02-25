National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hecla Mining’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of HL opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.19. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

