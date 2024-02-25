National Bankshares Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

