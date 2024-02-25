National Bankshares Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Trading Down 6.1 %

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.