National Vision (EYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. National Vision has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Get National Vision alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EYE

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.