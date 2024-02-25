Needham & Company LLC Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $33.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Down 8.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VCYT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 533.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.