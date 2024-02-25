Nerdy (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.97 on Friday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $509.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

