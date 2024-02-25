Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Down to $10.87

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.60. Newmark Group shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 167,872 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.