Nextdoor (KIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,666,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 910,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,674,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,239 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

