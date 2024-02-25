Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $2.13. Nextdoor shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 2,034,441 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIND. Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
