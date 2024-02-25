NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $27.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.