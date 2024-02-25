Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 4,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.
Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nifty India Financials ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nifty India Financials ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.81% of Nifty India Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Nifty India Financials ETF
