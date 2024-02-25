nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $13.81

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $12.10. nLIGHT shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 126,007 shares.

LASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT Stock Down 11.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

